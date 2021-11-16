Girl, the lone survivor of a plane crash that killed four people, may have been saved by her father’s embrace.

On Saturday, a plane crash on Beaver Island, Michigan killed four people, but the lone survivor, an 11-year-old girl, was probably saved by her father’s embrace.

Laney Perdue, an 11-year-old who survived, was aboard the plane with her father and three other passengers who did not. Laney is still in the hospital with five fractured bones, but no other significant injuries were sustained in the incident.

Laney’s mother, Christina Perdue, said her late husband, Gaylord’s Mike Perdue, held Laney close while the two-engine commuter jet crashed on the island in Lake Michigan.

In an interview aired Tuesday on ABC’s Good Morning America, she added, “Laney told me in the hospital that her last recollection is that dad just grabbed her and hugged her really, really tight, and in my heart I know that protected her.”

Because Laney’s injuries were limited to one side of her body, Christina believes her husband’s embrace, which was known for its warm hugs, shielded her from more serious injuries and may have been the reason she survived the plane accident.

Christina Perdue choked up as she added, “I feel it would make sense to me if her injuries were on one side and her father was on the other, holding her.”

Christie Perdue hurried to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids after Laney was airlifted there, unaware of the extent of her daughter’s injuries. When she arrived at her bedside, she stated she felt relieved.

“She just said ‘Hi, mom, hi mom,’ and I just knew that part was going to be fine,” she explained.

Laney “has a long road ahead of her,” Christina Perdue said, adding that she is still in the hospital with five fractured bones from Saturday’s incident on the island in Lake Michigan.

Perdue’s husband, a real estate agent, was killed in the disaster, as was the pilot of the twin-engine plane and a couple who planned to develop a winery and vineyard on the island.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was travelling from Charlevoix to the island when it crashed. The federal agency has stated that it will cooperate with an investigation initiated by.