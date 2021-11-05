Girl nearly died in suicide attempt after being raped by an Instagram predator.

After being targeted by a rapist characterized as “every mother’s living nightmare,” a young woman came dangerously close to killing herself.

Christopher McIntyre began a conversation with his victim on Instagram before handing her a “hidden” phone.

He met up with the youngster and raped her three times after sending her obscene photographs.

The youngster has subsequently attempted and “nearly succeeded” in killing herself, according to evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court today.

The mother of the youngster said she “broke within” when she saw her daughter laying in a hospital bed.

“You were every mother’s nightmare,” Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC, told the predatory rapist.

McIntyre, 35, of Norris Green’s Risbury Road, called the allegations “sick” and denied any wrongdoing.

After his victim was forced to go through the anguish of giving testimony, he was found guilty of three charges of rape and two counts of sexual assault at a trial in July.

The prosecutor, Sarah Holt, said the child first messaged McIntyre on Instagram in 2019, following which he gave her a “hidden phone.”

Instead of “having nothing to do with it, as you should have done,” Recorder Unsworth told him, “you attempted to fulfill your own selfish and, as it transpired, predatory wants by giving her with a concealed mobile phone.”

McIntyre complemented her on her appearance and sent her sexual images, the judge said, and evidence revealed he “implored” her to erase them.

“You were grooming her,” Recorder Unsworth said, adding that the girl was a “very vulnerable little child” and that McIntyre was aware of this.

Ms Holt testified in court that McIntyre later met the girl and took her to an address where he assaulted her after showing her a movie. During the rape, the victim said she “froze, she didn’t know what to do, and she didn’t want this to happen.”

He raped her twice more before instructing her not to tell anybody, leaving her terrified and upset, and she began self-harming as a coping mechanism, according to the evidence.

According to Ms Holt, McIntyre then dialed the victim's number, causing her to collapse in front of her.