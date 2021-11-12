Girl is half deaf and blind after being crushed by a fireplace.

Doctors are wondering if a tiny girl who was crushed by a fireplace would ever walk again. She is blind in one eye and partially deaf.

On September 10, Alexa-Leigh Blakemore was playing in the front room of her rented house in Colesborne Road, Norris Green, when she was tragically killed.

After the huge fireplace fell loose and collapsed on top of her, breaking her skull and creating a bleed on the brain, the six-year-old narrowly missed death.

When the incident occurred, Alexa-shocked Leigh’s father, Keiran Blakemore, was feeding Alexa-infant Leigh’s sister on the couch and yelled for help.

She was transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and placed in intensive care, with Kieran and his mother, Elle Williams, first doubting her survival.

She was kept in an induced coma for several days before being gradually awakened by medical personnel, but she had life-altering brain injuries.

The pair appeared on ITV News as part of a documentary exposing sub-standard private rental properties, claiming they had reported loose plaster around the fireplace to their landlord weeks before the catastrophe.

a tear-filled “I’m upset and I’m hurting- my kid is now being stolen of her life, she had a fully normal existence and she’ll never be normal again,” Elle said to television crews. “It was a freak accident, but it could have been avoided at the same time.” “We believe she was dancing when she fell and grasped the fireplace.” That was something we never expected to happen.” “I’m unhappy with the landlord because she knew it wasn’t safe, and I sent her a quote to get it done, and it hasn’t been done,” Keiran continued.

“My daughter’s condition is still critical.”

“She was a regular, joyful little girl with a social media following, and now I’ll never see her dance again.”

“I was lying on the couch feeding our five-week-old kid and her mother was in the bath,” Kieran told The Washington Newsday in September.

“Alexa-Leigh was going about her business as usual, skipping around and playing like the happy little child she is.” “I was focused on feeding my kid, but I noticed her out of the corner of my eye.” The summary comes to a close. “