Girl falsely accused her brother of rape and had him imprisoned after he chastised her for meeting her boyfriend.

For scolding his sister, a guy in India had to pay a high price. After the girl falsely accused him of rape, he was sentenced to more than two years in prison.

After the girl testified before a judge that the allegations she made in the criminal complaint were false, the 24-year-old unidentified male from Mumbai, India’s financial center, was absolved of all charges. According to The Indian Express, the unidentified girl accused her brother of rape after he chastised her for going out with her boyfriend.

According to Zee News, the man was arrested in 2019 on allegations of sexual abuse of a minor and rape after the girl accused him of sexually assaulting her at their house while their parents were away.

He was acquitted last week after serving more than two years in prison. The girl also stated that after submitting the criminal complaint, she did not get a medical checkup to show she had been sexually attacked.

The court noted that there was no proof that the girl was a juvenile at the time of the alleged attack. According to the court, her testimony contained various inconsistencies and omissions.

“Because of the conflicting, unbelievable testimony of the victim and insufficient evidence, I am obliged to hold that the offense… has not been proved against the accused,” the court ruled.

In April, a lady in California who was falsely accused by her ex-wife fiancé’s won a case against the city of Anaheim and four of its police officers and accepted a settlement. Michelle Hadley of Orange County was sentenced to 88 days in prison in 2016 after her ex-fiance, Ian Diaz, and his then-wife, Angela Diaz, falsely accused her of soliciting men online for a “rape fantasy.” Hadley’s allegations were eventually withdrawn, and Angela was sentenced to prison in 2017. Angela had sent false emails and reacted to rape fantasy adverts, according to investigators.