Girl assumed her rapist was already imprisoned, but the monster was on the loose.

The victim of a rapist who targeted her as a child mistookly believed he was imprisoned for years, but the monster who assaulted her was actually on the loose.

Last Monday, David Davies was sentenced to prison for attacking three youngsters in Warrington during the second half of the 1990s.

He was sentenced to ten years and nine months in prison, with a five-year sentence suspended.

For years, a man assaulted children as young as six years old and went unpunished.

However, it was revealed during his sentencing on Thursday that one of his victims, whose family had reported him to the police shortly after the incident, had believed he had already been punished for years.

The prosecutor, Matthew Dunford, described how an inquiry into Davies was begun and how the kid and her family were interviewed.

In her evidence to the court, the victim stated that she assumed Davies would be imprisoned as a child.

Her family moved out of the Warrington area, and she claims she didn’t tell them about the abuse after it was reported to the police.

Davies, on the other hand, was never charged at the time.

The woman was approached again by authorities trying to investigate his abuse of her just 20 years later, when another victim reported him about a separate claim.

It would later be revealed that between 1994 and 1998, Davies sexually abused three children in Warrington.

He started abusing two boys and then the small girl when he was only 15 years old.

The 43-year-old contested the charges, but a jury found him guilty.

In later interviews, he continued to deny that he was the perpetrator of the heinous acts of sexual abuse.

That was a major element in Judge Neil Flewitt, QC’s decision to declare him a dangerous offender and lengthen his sentence.

“You do offer a considerable danger of serious harm to members of the public,” Judge Flewitt stated. “While maintaining your innocence and denying any wrongdoing, you make it more difficult for yourself to participate in preventative programs.”

Davies, of Pengarn, Abergele's South Parade, was sentenced to ten years and nine months in prison.