Girl, 11, reported missing in the United States is found 5 months later in a foreign country.

An 11-year-old girl was discovered alive in a foreign nation with her father after going missing from the United States in July. Sophie Long was allegedly kidnapped by her father after he lost a custody fight and refused to hand her over to the child’s maternal aunt.

According to Yahoo News Australia, the police did not specify which country the Texas girl and her fugitive father were in, but they speculated that they were on their way to Argentina or Mexico.

Sophie was taken into protective custody when officials discovered her, and plans are being made to reconnect her safely with her family in the United States, according to a statement from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner stated in a statement Saturday that “several months of determined work by my deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the US Marshals paid off this morning.” “We are overjoyed that Sophie is safe.” Michael Long, Sophie’s 42-year-old father, was in a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife Kelly, with whom he shares three children, before she went missing in July. Following allegations that Kelly’s fiance sexually molested the kid, Michael launched the “Stand With Sophie” campaign.

Sophie said she didn’t want to see her mother in a video that went viral in 2020. Michael is also accused of taking his children to the doctor and accusing them of being sexually abused. The doctor, on the other hand, found no evidence that the claims were real.

According to nzherald.co.nz, Kelly disputed all of the charges and said that the campaign was part of Michael’s personal vendetta against her.

Michael had refused to return Sophie to her mother’s family earlier in July, and the girl had gone missing the same month. Michael’s wife and Sophie’s stepmother, Kourtney Chalmers, wrote on Facebook that “a psychological evaluation showed Michael is not a stable person for Sophie to be with and he has threatened to escape the country with her.”

Sophie was last seen on July 12 and was located five months later in a foreign nation.

According to 25 News KXXV, the father was detained on a felony warrant for interfering with child custody, and authorities are seeking to extradite him back to Collin County.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement that “no other information surrounding this case will be disclosed until Sophie is back on US soil.”