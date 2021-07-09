Giovanni Pernice of Strictly Come Dancing confirms his romance with Maura Higgins of Love Island.

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins of Strictly Come Dancing have announced their relationship on social media.

Maura and Giovanni, who met on Love Island, both posted intimate photos to Instagram, confirming their relationship status.

Rumors about the relationship have been circulating for several weeks, but the duo has officially acknowledged that they are indeed dating.

Giovanni posted a snapshot of him and Maura staring into one other’s eyes while Maura cradled his face in her hands and kissed him.

“You’re mine (love emoji)” he captioned the photo.

Maura, on the other hand, tweeted a photo of the two of them standing on a beach in a similar embrace.

Giovanni wore a suit and looked adoringly at Maura, who was dressed in a small black dress.

“I’m yours (love emoji),” Maura captioned the photo.

Fans and celebrity pals of the couple were quick to remark and express their delight.

“Finally love you guys,” Lucie Donlan stated.

“Congratulations, Maura!” Luke Mabbott exclaimed.

“Love you,” Molly-Mae Hague said.

“I AM SO HERE FOR THIS,” said summerglen.

“You both look very happy!” debit.lee01 added. Also a lovely couple.”

Maura was previously linked to Chris Taylor, a fellow Love Island contestant, after they announced their relationship after months of claiming they were just friends.

However, they broke up in May, with Maura claiming that the two had reached a mutual agreement to end their relationship.

While Giovanni has been unmarried for a long time, his most recent acknowledged girlfriend was Ashley Roberts.