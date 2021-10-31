Giovanni is in tears on Strictly Come Dancing as he makes history with Rose, and fans are certain of the same thing.

Giovanni Pernice and his partner Rose Ayling-Ellis of Strictly Come Dancing were overtaken with emotion as they created history last night.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the “King of Halloween” was in tears when he tangoed with his partner, Eastenders star Rose, to a perfect 40 from the judges for their routine set to Ed Sheeran’s Shivers.

The score was the highest of the series thus far, and it also made Strictly history by being the first time a 40 was given in the show’s history.

As the results came in, the two hugged and celebrated, with Giovanni then burying his face in his hands and collapsing to his knees as he processed the significance of the situation.

After joining the BBC contest in 2015, Giovanni already owns the record for the highest scoring professional dancer for Halloween.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their belief that the duo may win the coveted Glitterball when the final is shown on December 18.

“Mesmerizing every single week!” commented one. “It’s going to be Rose and Gio.” “I believe Rose and Giovanni are strong competitors to win,” said another. “Rose and Giovanni as the victors of #Strictly2021,” another tweeted. “The first 40 of the series for Rose and Gio, and the earliest 40 ever in the history of #Strictly!” tweeted the show’s official Twitter account. “Halloween is still ruled by Giovanni.” The moment touched viewers’ hearts, they said.

“GIOVANNI IS CRYING IN TEARS,” shouted one.

“Sorry, but Giovanni crying over a 40 was so pure, I love him,” another commented.

“In terms of teaching abilities and choreography that shows his partner’s qualities, he is the best pro.”

“He was denied a win the year he had Debbie McGee, so I’d like to see him win this year.”

A third admirer tweeted, “I’m still thinking about Rose and Giovanni, and his proud tears after seeing their score.”

“It’s been amazing to see how far they’ve come. That dance is going to be on repeat tonight!”