Giovanni has ‘fallen in love’ with Rose, according to BBC Strictly Come Dancing fans.

Giovanni Pernice has “fallen in love” with Rose Ayling-Ellis, according to Strictly Come Dancing viewers.

This season’s BBC competition candidates have wowed audiences with their remarkable chemistry.

Their incredible performances have propelled them all the way to the Strictly Come Dancing final.

They did a quick-step from Movie Week, the acclaimed silent routine from Week 8, and a calm dance to Bette Midler’s The Rose in tonight’s centerpiece event.

The judges were once again blown away by the routines on the season’s last episode, awarding two flawless 40 points.

At several times throughout the program, Rose and Giovanni were moved to tears as they praised each other for being so supportive on their journey.

After their final performance, Giovanni warmly kissed Rose on the head, leading to speculation on Twitter that he had fallen in love with the EastEnders actress.

Sophie stated, ” “I’m confident Giovanni is head over heels in love with Rose. He embraces her, gets upset about her, and kisses her on the forehead so tenderly.” “I swear to god,” Esyltt said, “if Giovanni doesn’t simply break down and propose to Rose in this program.” Julia said, ” “Thanks to Rose, Gio has transformed into a new man. He actually cares about her. I can’t help but wish for them to get married.” Mhairi explained: “You can’t tell me Rose and Gio don’t love each other. I’m not going to listen to it.” “Rose and Giovanni are getting married after this, right?” Caroline asked.