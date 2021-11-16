Gino D’ACampo of ITV This Morning ‘crosses the line’ with a shocking statement.

On today’s broadcast, Gino D’ACampo stunned This Morning viewers with a comment.

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson hosted Tuesday’s episode of the famous ITV show.

Holly Willoughby, who was forced to skip the episode due to a stomach virus, was replaced by the Bristolian host as a surprise substitute.

Josie Gibson has replaced Holly Willoughby on ITV This Morning.

Gino D’ACampo, who was also in an unaccustomed role as an agony uncle on the viewer phone-in part, was welcomed by the two.

The acclaimed chef responded to a slew of fan questions, including dating tips and where in Italy is the most romantic.

Gino also made viewers laugh when a viewer asked him how to keep her mother-in-law from visiting this Christmas.

“She doesn’t help in the kitchen, she doesn’t clean up, and she moans about everything,” the viewer stated.

When Gino claimed to have been invited to a boss’s Christmas dinner, he suggested something that had previously worked for him.

“Tell her this year that I’m not going to be in the house – and then just say it’s been cancelled the day before Christmas,” he stated.

Phil questioned if this would work, and after they had exhausted a number of options, Gino offered harsh measures.

“Have you ever tried to poison this woman slowly?” he joked.

Phil and Josie burst out laughing at the statement, and fans on Twitter were taken aback by the conversation.

“And Gino has crossed the line… didn’t take long…” said one person.

“Have you attempted to slowly poison her bloody hell Gino?” Victoria continued.

Kay wrote on Twitter: “Agony Uncle Gino needs to be a regular occurrence.”

Sally had this to say: “I’m sure an ITV lawyer is on their way to the #ThisMorning studio right now.