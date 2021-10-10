Gino D’Acampo of Family Fortunes does something he’s never done before on television.

On Sunday’s edition of Family Fortunes, Gino D’Acampo did something he’d never done before.

To win money, the Mahadeo and Garvey families were pitted against each other.

One of the Mahadeo family members taught Gino something new after a few rounds of both trying to guess the most common responses to survey-based questions asked to 100 people.

Casey Mahadeo, a celebrity chef, was asked to show him how to “Zumba.”

The dance instructor was more than happy to demonstrate, thrusting and saying “pump it!”

Gino followed suit, but he didn’t appear to be at ease doing so.

Gino was perplexed when Casey urged him to “shimmy,” and he wanted to know what “Jimmy” meant.

Viewers immediately rushed to Twitter to express their opinions.

“Maybe stick to cooking, Gino,” one wrote.

“Improv dance offs, got to be #FamilyFortunes,” wrote another.

“I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m jimmying,” stated a third.

In last week’s broadcast, host Gino was on the verge of storming out of the studio.

“Which accent do people think the most attractive?” was asked of a member of each of the Cooper and Serghiou families who went up to the hot seat.

Gino, an Italian, thrilled, but the smile swiftly faded as the contestant buzzed in with “French.”

Gino was visibly upset and inquired as to why she had said that first.

“If the top response isn’t Italian, I’m gone, I’m walking out of the studio, you’re on your own,” Gino said if French was named the second most appealing accent.