Gino D’ACampo insists on a “relaxed” date night guideline as the key to a happy marriage.

Gino D’ACampo has revealed his date night rule, which he says is the secret to his happy marriage.

According to My London, the famed chef has been married to Jessica Stellina Morrison for the past 20 years.

Gino’s Italian Family Adventures now features the couple and their three children Luciano, Rocci, and Mia.

Gino attributes his lengthy marriage to the fact that they don’t have date nights, which makes every day feel special.

“We don’t have date nights,” he told Hello! Teenagers have their own date night.

“Date night, in my opinion, is for people who want to prove themselves.

“My wife constantly says to me, and she mentioned this last week, ‘We’ve been together for 27 years and married for 20 years…'” he continued. After 27 years, you still make me feel like every day is a ‘date’ day.” “We have this [pressure]to do a date night or to buy flowers or chocolate on occasion. I’m not the type of man that does things like that. I don’t do it because it’s required of me; I do it because I enjoy it.

“On anniversaries, I don’t do anything since I’m not the type of man who buys a card, flowers, or anything else for the occasion – I do that anyhow.

“However, we certainly have a special hug in the morning when you wake up on your anniversary, and we simply carry on with [life].”

Gino also believes that his marriage’s success is due to the fact that they both live “different lives.”

“We enable each other to have our own lives,” he explained, “which includes going on vacation with our pals.”

“My wife has dinner plans with male friends, while I have dinner plans with female or professional friends.”

“We’re in a great mood.”