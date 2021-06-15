Gino D’Acampo has confirmed the opening of his second Liverpool restaurant in the city center.

The new Gino D’Acampo Old Hall Street Restaurant and panoramic Sky Bar will open in August.

With the launch of the much-anticipated INNSiDE Liverpool hotel, Gino will begin his third collaboration with INNSiDE by Meli, part of Spain’s largest hotel chain Meli” Hotels International.

The announcement comes nearly four years after the UK’s favorite Italian chef established his first restaurant in Liverpool, Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant on Castle Street, in July 2017.

Gino D’Acampo Old Hall Street, which will open on August 16 in partnership with INNSiDE Liverpool, aims to add to the city’s charm by serving Mediterranean cuisine and high-quality cocktails in a stylish and modern setting.

The hotel’s beautiful open bar and lounge will feature a 200-seat open-plan restaurant, an astonishing open theatre-style kitchen, two private dining rooms, and a 60-seat long bar that will be open to both hotel and restaurant guests. Local resident DJs will greet guests in the mornings and on weekends.

Gino’s new 360-degree Sky Standard, which will open on the hotel’s 17th floor, will set the bar for drinking and dining in Liverpool even higher.

With seating for 100 guests, an extensive selection of premium international wines and cocktails from Gino’s experienced team of mixologists, simple but brilliant Cicchetti – Italian small plates – and unrivaled panoramic views of the city and beyond, it aims to become one of the city’s most desirable locations. Local resident DJs will add to the ambiance from day to night.

Gino’s team of outstanding executive development chefs will prepare a selection of banquet and delegate menus that will be available to sample in all seven of INNSiDE Liverpool’s meeting rooms, including the Big Idea Space and The News, for anybody attending a celebratory or business occasion at the hotel. The summary has come to an end.