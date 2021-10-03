Gino D’Acampo almost rushes out of the studio because of his family’s prosperity.

Following an incident with one of the contestants on Sunday’s edition of Family Fortunes, Gino D’Acampo almost stormed out of the studio.

To win money, the Cooper and Serghiou families were pitted against each other.

Each family member was called up to the hot seat and asked, “Which accent do people find the most attractive?”

Sophie Sandiford of Gogglebox delights fans after revealing a personal update.

Gino, an Italian, thrilled, but the smile swiftly faded as the contestant buzzed in with “French.”

Gino was visibly upset and inquired as to why she had said that first.

The second most attractive accent was French, and Gino declared, “If the top response isn’t Italian, I’m out of the studio, you’re on your own.”

Gino seemed ecstatic and vindicated when the top response was Italian.

Viewers, on the other hand, were quick to notice the situation and turned to social media to comment on it.

“Gino’s face when she uttered French,” Garry Enfield remarked.

“Can you imagine if Italian wasn’t up there?” said another.

Others, on the other hand, expressed their admiration for the Italian host.

“I love seeing @Ginofantastico on @FamilyFortunes because he is simply great and very funny,” one person remarked.

Tony tweeted, “We adore you Gino @Ginofantastico #FamilyFortunes.”

” @Ginofantastico love you presenting #FamilyFortunes you’re a fun guy,” Steve Lowe said.