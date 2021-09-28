Gino D’Acampo adds, “If I have to devote my time and money, it has to be Liverpool.”

Gino D’Acampo, a chef and television personality, has established a new restaurant and Sky Bar at INNSiDE on Old Hall Street.

The Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant is the second in Liverpool to open, the first being on Castle St.

On the 17th level, the Sky Bar offers 360-degree views and DJs, making it the ideal spot for after-dinner beverages.

“The view is insane,” Gino stated in an interview with The Washington Newsday. It’s incredible! It makes you wonder if you’re really in the heart of Liverpool. Everything is visible. Cicchetti are small antipasti such as arancini balls, bruschetta, parma ham, and lovely honeyed parmesan cheese. It’s all small plates that you can eat while sipping your martini.

“The restaurant serves Italian cuisine as well as lovely, simple dishes at reasonable prices. It offers a wonderful ambiance, as my goal was for people to come and enjoy fantastic meals and a pleasant evening. It’s not just about the food or the decorations for me; everything has to work together.

“When guests come to my restaurant, I want them to feel at ease and not feel obligated to go somewhere else. They don’t have to dine and then go to a bar since we have the lovely Sky Bar and rooms where people can unwind, so it’s a whole package.”

Gino is working with INNSide for the fourth time: “They understand food and offer me the flexibility to do whatever I want.” The accommodations are fantastic, and the owners and staff are kind and enjoy delicious meals. They’re also a little wacky like myself!

“Ladies and gentlemen, the inhabitants of Liverpool are also incredibly cool. You enjoy to party, you know how to eat well, and the atmosphere is always positive. If I’m going to put my time and money into something, it has to be Liverpool.”

It’s a difficult task to choose which foods to include on the menu, but Gino says it’s all about selecting food that the majority of people would enjoy: “It’s a process I’ve been doing for 20 years, so.”

