Giles Wood of Gogglebox has a secret job that pays well once he retires early.

Giles Wood, the star of Gogglebox, works a secret day job that pays well.

Along with his wife Mary Killen, the fan favorite gives funny commentary on the week’s best television.

Since their initial appearance on Gogglebox in 2015, the popular couple has allowed us into their eccentric country cottage in Wiltshire for six years.

The duo affectionately refers to one another as “nutty,” and their eccentric approach has delighted viewers.

Away from the show, Mary writes a column for The Spectator and has a book titled How the Queen Can Make You Happy about etiquette.

When they were viewing a program on coronavirus earlier in the season, Mary suggested Giles had taken an early retirement.

“Just when I’m starting to enjoy my retirement,” Giles added.

“What retirement?” Mary retorted. You haven’t done any work yet.

“Now that you’ve retired at the age of 21, you can go back to work — in reverse.”

Giles’ personal website, on the other hand, discloses that he is an artist and explains why he enjoys painting.

“I prefer the contemplative part – sitting in a room for several days, watching the light change,” he remarked.

“There are as many variations as there are in a landscape.” Oils are my preferred medium since they provide more depth. The finished picture should reveal information about both the painter and the subject.”