Giles and Mary’s flashback snapshot from when they first started dating floors fans on Gogglebox.

Giles and Mary of Gogglebox have stunned fans with a flashback snapshot of themselves when they were younger.

According to Birmingham Live, the husband and wife stars of the popular Channel 4 show have been household favorites since they originally joined the show in 2015.

Giles and Mary shared a beautiful snapshot of them holding hands while they were dating in their younger days with their 149k Instagram followers ahead of the new series starting this month.

“Nearly time for the return of #Gogglebox,” the caption read.

Giles is wearing his trademark thick-rimmed glasses and appears to be sipping a glass of wine, as he has become known for on the show.

Mary is dressed in a peculiar bonnet and places a loving hand on Giles’ lap.

The couple, who live in Wiltshire, had been married for 30 years and met when they were 21 – and admirers were stunned by how youthful they looked in the flashback photo.

“Look how youthful they look,” one person said. I’m curious as to what Giles had just said; perhaps he whistled.”

“Giles, you look so young, it’s a great photo of both of you, and we can’t wait to see you both, you two are my wife’s favorites and mine, of course,” another said.

“Gorgeous shot, Mary looked so gorgeous with her lovely long hair, and she still looks so beautiful now,” wrote a third.

“Awwww, such cool kids!” said a fourth.

“Love the vintage photo,” said a fifth. I can’t wait to watch Googlebox again; we’re all in desperate need of a good laugh right now.”