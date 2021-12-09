Gig workers in Europe may be reclassified under proposed rules, allowing them to earn more money and receive additional benefits.

New European Union draft guidelines suggest reclassifying millions of gig workers as employees, giving them access to better wages, perks, and other benefits.

Up to 4.1 million gig workers might be reclassified for digital and app-based services like ridesharing and meal delivery, according to the European Commission, the EU’s executive department.

A company will be classified as a “employer” if it meets two of the following criteria: deciding pay; supervising workers’ performance; making decisions on workers’ appearance or conduct; limiting workers’ ability to work for others or develop their own client base; or restricting workers’ ability to choose hours, jobs, and subcontractors under the proposed new measure.

Once a corporation is designated as a “employer,” the gig worker is classified as a “worker,” with benefits such as minimum salary, pension, paid vacation, and unemployment and illness insurance.

The European Parliament, the EU’s legislative body, must still vote on whether to implement the rules.

While some digital platforms are in favor of the proposed guidelines, others are concerned that it will limit workers’ flexibility. The guidelines are aimed at “ensuring that these employment are quality jobs,” according to EU Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit. “No one is seeking to destroy, stop, or stifle the platform economy’s growth,” Schmit said at a press conference in Brussels, adding that “we don’t want this new economy to only provide low-quality or insecure jobs.” Workers and platforms in the gig economy have fallen between the holes of current employment regulation, and the proposals being examined by the 27-nation bloc, which would take years to implement, are aimed at filling in those gaps.

In the digital economy, app-based gig employment platforms have exploded, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for food delivery services skyrocketed. While the apps provide short-term employment for millions of workers, their rapid expansion has upended established labor and business models, leading in clashes between businesses and governments around the world. Many people like the flexibility of gig labor, but workers report that after expenditures and waiting time are factored in, they wind up making less than minimum wage.

Uber says it is committed to better working conditions, but is concerned about the EU proposal, which it says will "threaten thousands of jobs while destroying small businesses."