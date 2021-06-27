Gibraltar will hold a referendum on whether or not to modify its draconian anti-abortion legislation.

In Gibraltar, abortion is forbidden unless it is necessary to preserve the mother’s life. Abortion is considered “child destruction” under the law and is punished by up to life in jail. It is one of the most stringent anti-abortion legislation in Europe.

The 23,000 registered voters in Gibraltar will be asked if they agree with a 2019 decision by parliament to allow exemptions to the abortion ban based on health reasons.

If passed, the revisions would allow doctors to terminate pregnancies up to the 12th week if the pregnant woman’s bodily or mental health is in jeopardy or if there is a “substantial chance” that the foetus has a fatal foetal defect.

Across the border in Spain, abortion is legal up to the 14th week of pregnancy on request.

The government of Gibraltar’s chief minister, Fabian Picardo, described the referendum as a “important… pivotal referendum on women’s reproductive rights.”

Picardo, the leader of the Socialist Labour Party, told reporters, “I very much look forward to this day being a day that goes down in history, whatever the result.”

The majority of political parties have come together to support a “yes” vote. The leaders of Gibraltar’s two ruling parties, the Socialist Labour Party and the Liberal Party, have joined forces with the Together Gibraltar party to urge voters to support the reform.

The planned changes are opposed by the head of the main opposition Social Democrats.

“Should the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019, which defines the circumstances that would allow abortion in Gibraltar, come into force?” is the question on voting cards at 15 polling locations.

About 80% of Gibraltarians are Catholic, and the Bishop of Gibraltar has spoken out against the proposed changes.

The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement has run a "Save Babies, Vote No" campaign. It claims that the law has changed in practice.