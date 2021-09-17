Giants fans slam Coach Joe Judge and the team for making costly late-game errors in the loss to Washington.

It’s awful to lose on a last-second field goal. According to New York Giants supporters, losing because a lineman jumped offsides on what would have been a missed field goal try is worse than allowing the other team another opportunity at the field goal.

Fans online chastised the Giants and, in particular, coach Joe Judge for a series of costly errors in the fourth quarter of their 30-29 loss against the Washington Football Team on Thursday.

The Giants squandered a slew of excellent opportunities on their way to their first victory of 2021. In the fourth quarter, wide receiver Darius Slayton dropped an easy touchdown pass that would have put them up 10 points. They failed to get a first down on their final offensive drive, which could have put the game out of reach, and then jumped offside twice on Washington’s final drive, including Dexter Lawrence’s costly infraction, which gave Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins another field goal opportunity after his first kick went wide right.

After the game, Judge stated of Lawrence’s penalty, “We have to address this to make sure we maintain putting guys in positions to educate them correctly and make sure we can execute it the right way.” “Obviously, it’s something we don’t want to have; it’s something we don’t accept, but we’re not going to pin this game on one guy or one move. There are enough things as a squad that we can improve on, and we can play better moving forward.”

Judge may have said all the right things, but Giants supporters held him responsible for the most of the team’s problems. In his brief tenure as head coach, the second-year coach, who preached discipline and accountability when he was hired and made players run laps after making mistakes during training camp, is 6-12 and has seen the team commit 11 penalties, including a holding call that negated a first-half touchdown run by Daniel Jones.

I'm not interested in hearing about Joe Judge's "attention to detail" or "preparation."

