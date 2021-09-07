Giant spiders with the ability to bite are invading homes across the United Kingdom.

The enormous house spider, one of the fastest invertebrates, is likely to be encountered this Autumn.

If discovered, the huge spider, which can move up to half a metre per second, might give you quite a scare.

The huge house spider prefers to hide in dark areas of the house, such as under the sofa or in the bathtub.

The males are on the lookout for females, which is why they arrive in the Autumn months.

Males stay with their chosen females for weeks, mating multiple times until they die, at which point they are devoured by their females, according to the Wildlife Trust.

Giant house spiders can bite, and their fangs can penetrate human skin due to their size, according to FalseWidowSpider.org.

Their venom, on the other hand, isn’t thought to be “especially toxic” to humans.

A giant house spider can be identified by its enormous legs, dark hairy bodies, and fondness for houses and buildings.

They have a body length of up to 1.6cm and a leg span of 7.5cm.

Mixing peppermint oil with water in a spray bottle, which you can then spray in corners of your home to prevent spiders, is one of the most talked-about spider-repelling strategies.

When a TikTok user proposed spraying the solution on windows and doors, she received a lot of positive feedback.

“This is a hack for all of you who don’t like spiders,” she remarked.

“Peppermint oil and water can be mixed in a spray bottle. Spray it on the outside of doors and window frames, and they’ll keep away.”