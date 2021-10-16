Ghost hunter team is spooked by a ‘possessed’ woman near Liverpool.

One of the most terrifying incidents for a ghost hunting team was when a woman near Liverpool claimed to be “possessed.”

G.H.O.S.T. (Ghost Hunters of Stoke-on-Trent) described what it’s like to travel around the country investigating spirits on a daily basis.

Since founder Craig believes he saw and felt the spirit of his grandfather, the private paranormal investigators have had a keen interest in ghosts.

Sir David Amess, a member of Parliament, has died after being stabbed many times.

“When I was younger, myself and a number of buddies travelled to destinations to try and experience things,” Craig told the Mirror.

“From there, it sort of evolved, and we started looking at some of the most haunted spots across the country and around the world.”

“I decided to form a team, and we progressed from there.”

Craig and his crew have even created their own “haunted museum,” complete with creepy artifacts, where visitors frequently have unusual encounters.

“We have a global audience,” Craig continued, “and during lockdown, we’ve received some bizarre items that were initially in people’s residences.”

Craig claims that, despite experiencing strange encounters all throughout the country, one of the most memorable occurred near Liverpool.

“We went to a spot near Liverpool where a woman claimed to be possessed,” he stated. That was quite a challenge.

“Today, the young girl communicates with us via social media, and she frequently interacts with us.”

The most frightening thing they’ve encountered, according to Craig, is a doll given to them by a woman from Stafford who received it from an elderly lady for her children.

“Mary,” the ghostly doll, is “probably the most haunted doll in Britain,” according to Craig.

“She’s swayed in her chair, thrown herself out of the chair, and even moved her gaze from the right to the center,” he continued.

Craig claims that the previous owner had automobile difficulty while transporting the doll, which G.H.O.S.T. believes was caused entirely by Mary.

“We had a couple who saw a Victorian baby walker move in front of them, but Mary is undoubtedly one of the most haunting antiques we’ve received.”

“Last week, two members of a band came to see us and reported they saw. “Summary ends.”