Ghislaine Maxwell’s sketch is used by a courtroom artist in response to a viral image of her trolling her.

During Ghislaine Maxwell’s continuing trial, a viral photograph of her turning the tables and making a sketch of her sparked a response from a New York artist.

Jane Rosenberg, a courtroom artist, made a drawing of Maxwell, who, instead of paying attention to the trial as it unfolded, appeared to be sketching a sketch of Rosenberg on a notebook while Rosenberg was drawing her.

Maxwell is stoically looking up with a blank expression while continuing to sketch in the picture, staring directly at Rosenberg. The sketch quickly went viral on the Internet, with people discussing it on social media.

I’m having a nervous breakdown over this courtroom sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell staring straight at the artist and sketching them back.

twitter.com/La8sh4c9Pq

Jello — DJ Will Martin (@DJWillMartin) (@BeaArthur) (@DJWillMartin) (@D 2nd of December, 2021 On Monday, Rosenberg spoke with The Washington Newsday over the phone about the impact of the sketch, as well as some of Maxwell’s courtroom behavior.

Maxwell had spoken with Rosenberg several times during the trial, according to the artist. On the day that the famous courtroom drawing was created, he smiled and waved at her.

Maxwell continued to smile and wave at Rosenberg during the trial, even after she was sketched for the first time, according to Rosenberg.

Maxwell had even talked to her once throughout the proceedings, she claimed.

Maxwell had apparently grown close to Rosenberg at the time, and had softly said through her counsel that it had been a “hard day, isn’t it?” to which Rosenberg concurred.

In addition to Ghislaine Maxwell, Rosenberg has worked on a number of other national cases during the course of her 41-year career.

When asked if Maxwell was the most high-profile case she had worked on, Rosenberg said that most of her cases were, and that she wouldn’t be called in if she wasn’t.

Famous defendants such as Eddie Murphy, El Chapo, Lev Parnas, and Bill Cosby’s various trials were included in these comedy.

In addition to speaking with The Washington Newsday, Rosenberg also spoke with The Intelligencer of New York Magazine, where he offered more information on the incident.

“The drawing began during the pretrial hearings in that small courtroom.” [Maxwell]. This is a condensed version of the information.