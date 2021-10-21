Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to keep jury selection private in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case was denied.

A federal judge on Thursday refused Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team’s request to keep juror screens secret from the public eye in order to ensure a “open-minded jury.””

Maxwell, a friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is accused of recruiting underage females for sexual assault in New York City.

Judge Alison Nathan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York will grant media access to the questions posed to potential jurors.

Nathan will enable the press and public to watch the jury selection process via video feeds, and she will invite two pool reporters inside the courtroom to assist her in interviewing potential jurors.

Global coverage is expected for the impending trial. Epstein was associated to a number of high-profile public people, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Alan Dershowitz, among others, until he died in prison in August 2019.

“On a pre-trial conference call, Nathan stated, “These procedures will safeguard the First Amendment rights to public access as is necessary and mandated by law.”

Maxwell’s lawyers have stated that they do not want unfavorable publicity to influence jurors.

In a court filing last week, Maxwell attorney Bobbi Sternheim said, “This case magnifies the probability that jurors will be more nervous and constrained to answer openly and honestly in open court within earshot of other jurors, members of the public, and the media.”

On Nov. 29, Maxwell’s trial will begin. On Nov. 16, prospective jurors will be questioned.