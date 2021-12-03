Ghislaine Maxwell locked her gaze on her Court Sketch Artist and returned the stare.

Artist Jane Rosenberg, who is currently covering Maxwell’s sex assault trial, drew the courtroom sketch on November 1 during a pre-trial hearing in New York City prior of jury selection.

“During a pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection, Gislaine Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, makes a sketch of court artists while seated between defense attorneys Bobbi Sternheim and Jeffrey Pagliuca, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, United States,” Reuters wrote in its description of the sketch last month.

The photograph has already gone popular on social media, with some Twitter users calling it “horrific” and “terrifying.”

I’m having a nervous breakdown over this courtroom sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell staring straight at the artist and sketching them back.

“Imagine painting a court illustration of Ghislaine Maxwell while she looks you down and draws you back,” said another.

The courtroom sketch artist, who has worked in the field for more than four decades, told The Western Journal that this isn’t the first time she’s been drawn in court.

“It happened, strangely enough, in the last attempt I drew [Lev Parnas]. His co-defendant was drawing a picture of me “She added in an emailed statement to The Western Journal that she was referring to the trial of a Ukrainian-American businessman who was found guilty of campaign finance violations.

“Perhaps since [the]pandemic, I’ve become more interesting-looking?” she speculated.

Maxwell making eye contact with her sister during jury selection, Maxwell sitting with her defense lawyers at the start of her trial, the British socialite embracing her defense lawyers in the courtroom, and Maxwell blowing a kiss to her sister during jury election are among the courtroom sketches of Maxwell done by Rosenberg for Reuters in recent weeks.

Rosenberg described her experience sketching the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—a longtime associate of—in an interview with the New York Post.