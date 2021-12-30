Ghislaine Maxwell kept a ‘little black book’ and instructed her employees to’see and say nothing.’

Child sex trafficking charges were brought against Ghislaine Maxwell, and she was found guilty.

Maxwell, the former girlfriend of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty of five of six sex trafficking charges at her New York trial, which went far faster than the eight weeks originally anticipated.

Prosecutors said that between 1994 and 2004, the 60-year-old groomed four minors to have sexual contact with Epstein.

According to the Mirror, three of the accusers testified at the trial that Maxwell sexually touched them while they were minors.

Maxwell pled not guilty, claiming that she was being made a scapegoat after Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting a sex abuse prosecution.

Maxwell was accused of recruiting, grooming, and abusing girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to the court.

Maxwell declined to testify, putting a stop to the defense case before the jury began deliberating.

A number of shocking findings were made throughout the trial, including an instruction manual and massage advertisements.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” of contacts was questioned.

The 97-page book with the names of her accused victims, according to prosecutors, provided “compelling evidence of her guilt.”

It’s been compared to Jeffrey Epstein’s “black book,” which contains the personal information of some of the world’s most powerful people, including Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

Maxwell’s copy was allegedly discovered in her office at the Florida estate she shared with Epstein in 2009, and was seized by a former butler who attempted to sell it to an undercover FBI agent.

According to court documents, the book, dubbed Exhibit 52, has “contact information for victims who connected with the defendant over the relevant time period.”

It was defined by Maxwell’s lawyers as “an unauthenticated hearsay paper from suspicious sources.”

An advertisement for massage therapists to visit Epstein’s Palm Beach house on weekends was revealed to jurors in court.

On an email document referring to a “home guidebook” and “massage creams,” an advertisement offered “great remuneration.”

The court was asked to hear the advertisement read by Stephen Flatley, a member of the FBI’s Computer Analysis Response Team.

“Help wanted,” he says it said. Do you work as a massage therapist? Work from home in Palm Beach.

“Excellent remuneration. The majority of my time is spent on weekends. Please contact us at 351-1000. “Please leave a message.” Flatley, Mr. “The summary has come to an end.”