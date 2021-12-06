Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly forced her to ‘Take Jeffrey His Tea’ while dressed as a schoolgirl.

According to the Associated Press, a second complainant in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial took the stand Monday, testifying about Maxwell’s influence on the sexual activities she engaged in with Jeffrey Epstein, including one scenario in which she was told to take Epstein’s tea in a schoolgirl’s dress.

Maxwell authorized “Kate,” a British woman testifying under a phony name to ensure anonymity, to offer Epstein sexual massages identical to those described by “Jane” in her evidence.

Unlike “Jane,” the lady who testified Monday was of legal age in both the United Kingdom and the United States when she met Epstein in the mid-1990s.

According to the Associated Press, she met Maxwell in London through a friend when she was 17 and was told Epstein could help her develop a musical career. After agreeing to see him and give him massages, she was flown to Florida to meet him, where the sexual encounters began when she was 18 years old.

Maxwell allegedly forced her into the massages by telling her it would be “fun” and “Kate” would like it, including one episode at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate where Maxwell left a schoolgirl’s outfit for her to wear.

“I thought it would be interesting for you to take Jeffrey’s tea in this attire,” Maxwell allegedly told the witness.

“Kate” testified that after the subsequent contact with Epstein, Maxwell inquired whether she was having fun and replied, “You are such a good girl.”

She stated that she is testifying anonymously due to her “humiliation and shame” over the events that occurred, as well as the fact that she now has a kid of her own and wishes to hide her identity for the sake of her and her family’s safety.

Maxwell, 59, has refuted allegations that she recruited children as young as 14 for Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019. Her attorneys claim that the government is using her as a scapegoat for Epstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Maxwell reportedly informed “Kate” that Epstein was “demanding” when it came to sexual massages, and that it was “very difficult” to keep up with his demands, according to the witness.

