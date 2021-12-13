Ghana will fine airlines $3500 per COVID-unvaccinated passenger, with the option of refusing entry.

Ghanaian officials issued additional travel restrictions on Monday, saying that anyone who enters the nation without being vaccinated against COVID-19 will be fined $3,500, and the government may reject entry to foreigners.

All passengers 18 years and older must be properly vaccinated against the virus in order to enter the nation, according to the state-owned Ghana Airport Company. Foreigners who have not been vaccinated may be denied admission, according to airport officials.

Passengers who do not fill out a health disclosure form before boarding a flight to Kotoka International Airport will be fined $3,500, according to airport officials.

Following the revelation of the Omricon version, other governments have imposed new travel restrictions for foreign passengers. China will not allow international tourists to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, according to CNN. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated that China will only allow domestic tourists to attend.

Following the discovery of the Omicron strain, France restricted flights from seven African regions. For non-vaccinated tourists, the country now uses a traffic light system. According to CNN, all visitors from outside the EU must provide a negative COVID-19 test before entering the nation.

On November 8, the United States reopened its borders to fully immunized passengers. Within three days of entering the United States, travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test. Unvaccinated tourists from countries not affected by the US travel prohibitions, on the other hand, are not permitted to enter the country, according to CNN.

The Omicron form has been documented in 22 states so far, according to the CDC. According to Reuters, at least 43 cases of the Omicron form have been confirmed in the United States, with 34 of those persons claimed to be completely vaccinated.

The additional limits were implemented after the airport was responsible for almost 60% of newly reported cases in the previous two weeks.

Ghana has one of West Africa’s best COVID-19 testing programs. Since the epidemic began, they have had 132,000 confirmed cases and 1,243 deaths, with a population of over 31 million people.

Ghanaians who fly in without satisfying the requirements will be permitted to enter the country but would be quarantined for 14 days.

"The current uptick in instances, along with the discovery of the.