Gethin Jones Tears Up as He Thanks Helen Skelton for Support After 24-Hour Skating Challenge

Gethin Jones became emotional on BBC’s Morning Live as he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to co-star Helen Skelton following their grueling 24-hour roller-skating challenge. The duo had completed the challenge during Friday’s live show, raising over £700,000 for Comic Relief, with the final moments showing a visibly exhausted Gethin holding back tears.

Speaking to presenters Sara Cox and Kimberley Walsh, Gethin reflected on his difficult experience, admitting that he had suffered a painful fall just an hour before the end of the marathon skate. Dressed in his skating attire, Gethin described how his bulging disc injury flared up during the event, and he was on the verge of stopping. He said, “I was really relieved at the end because within an hour and 20 to go when I had that fall… it really hurt, and I’ve had this disc problem for a while.”

Despite the pain, Gethin powered through, determined not to fail. His voice cracking with emotion, he continued, “And actually three hours in I felt it go and I was so worried I might have to stop… it became really hard, it was really painful… sorry, it’s a bit emotional. But I did this two years ago and I’ve seen where the money goes, the lives it changes.”

Turning to Helen, he praised her for her unwavering support: “You were amazing, you were incredible. She was just getting me through.” Helen, offering a comforting gesture by holding his arm, reassured him, “It’s a team, it’s a big team.”

A Team Effort

Throughout the marathon, which involved skating non-stop for 24 hours, the duo was joined by various celebrities, including Dr. Ranj and Kimberley Walsh. Helen also shared her own challenges, revealing that she felt she had peaked too soon during the event. “I said to him at one point, ‘How are we still here we’ve got eight hours left to go?’” she recalled. She also reflected on the surreal nature of the event, describing how the long hours on skates in a windowless room left them both delirious at times. “We were going around in a circle for 24 hours in a windowless room, we were quite delirious,” Helen added. “It was quite confusing at times but you were just grateful for people giving up their time.”

Gethin, meanwhile, noticed an odd effect from skating for so long, admitting that he found himself involuntarily leaning left when walking due to the prolonged physical strain. The emotional exchange between the co-stars captured the physical and mental toll the challenge took on them, but they were buoyed by the outpouring of support from their viewers.

As the segment ended, Gethin made a final plea of gratitude, saying, “Morning Live viewers, you’re amazing, you always give so much.”

Earlier in the broadcast, BBC Breakfast had aired footage showing Gethin’s mishap during a live segment, where he appeared disoriented after his fall. “I actually don’t know where to start,” Gethin admitted before cheering Helen on, “Go on Hel, you go.” Helen later clarified the situation, joking about their exhaustion, saying, “We’re so tired. He’s literally just stacked it into the side but he didn’t want to miss out on speaking to you guys.” BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst, observing the scene, remarked, “Gethin, I’ve never seen you like this.”