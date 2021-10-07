‘Get him’ – Liverpool fans issue After a contract update, Dusan Vlahovic sent a transfer message.

After reports of a link between Liverpool and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, Liverpool fans have given a loud transfer message.

According to Italian news outlet Tutto Sport, the Reds are one of a handful of clubs throughout Europe considering making a bid for Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has rejected a new deal with Fiorentina, according to the report, but he is expected to sign a contract extension before his current contract expires in 2023.

The striker’s contract issue has sparked rumors that he could be available for a bargain in January or next summer.

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have also expressed interest in signing Vlahovic, who has six goals in eight appearances this season.

Following the release of the new Vlahovic report, many Liverpool fans have demanded that the club complete a deal for the 21-year-old before someone else does.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“Are there better alternatives? Yes, they do exist. Mbappe or Haaland, for example. However, if FSG does not want to invest money on them, Duan is a fantastic option! Imagine him in Klopp’s shoes!” “Yes!!!! There aren’t any other possibilities.” “It was well worth the money.” “It’s a bargain. If Grealish is worth £100 million, then Vlahovic is worth £50 million…” Vlahovic would be an excellent Origi substitute. We wanted him in the summer, but due to our outgoings, we were limited in our financial resources. In January, we’ll need at least one reinforcement, and Dusan would be perfect. Particularly because of AFCON.” “He’s on par with Haaland.” Obtain him. What a chameleon.” “It’s not even close,” says the narrator. “Go get him.”