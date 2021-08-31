Geronimo the alpaca was put to death after testing positive for tuberculosis.

Geronimo Government veterinarians killed the alpaca as part of a court-ordered destruction order.

Avon and Somerset Police officers, together with a number of workers clothed in blue overalls, masks, and goggles, arrived at the location in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire soon before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The black alpaca was collected up after about 20 minutes, while other alpacas observed from a nearby field, and loaded into a trailer, which then left the area.

Supporters had camped out at Ms Macdonald’s property in an attempt to prevent officials from destroying Geronimo, and some were seen conversing with cops as the animal was taken away.

“We can confirm officers are in attendance at a farm in the Wickwar area of South Gloucestershire this morning to support the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), who are executing a court warrant,” an Avon and Somerset Police spokeswoman said.

“We will always assist our partner agencies in carrying out their legal responsibilities, and our responsibility is to prevent a breach of the peace and safeguard public safety.”

Geronimo was euthanized by Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) employees to stop the spread of bovine tuberculosis, according to Defra.

Geronimo had tested positive for bovine tuberculosis twice, and a destruction warrant was issued for the animal, despite the fact that his owner Helen Macdonald believed the tests were false positives, and hundreds of people signed a petition opposing his killing.

Helen Macdonald has received compassion from Downing Street, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying: “It’s obviously incredibly traumatic for someone to lose animals to TB, and it’s a situation that farmers unfortunately have to face.”

“Our hearts go out to Ms Macdonald and anybody else who has been touched by this dreadful disease.”

“We sympathize with Ms Macdonald’s predicament, as we do with everyone who has animals affected by this horrible disease,” a Defra spokesman said.

“While no one likes to kill animals, we must do everything possible to combat this disease and safeguard the livelihoods of those who are affected.”