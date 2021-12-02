Germany may enact a national mandate that prohibits unvaccinated people from entering non-essential stores.

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been barred from entering non-essential areas across Germany.

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, made the news at a press conference on Thursday. People who have not been vaccinated will no longer be allowed to visit non-essential shops, cultural, or recreational venues. This declaration came on the heels of news that German officials are mulling a national vaccine mandate, which the Chancellor supports.

During the press conference, Merkel stated, “The situation in our country is severe.”

Around 68.7% of Germany’s population of 83.2 million individuals has received all of their vaccinations. Across the country, protests have taken place over vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 reduction initiatives. However, according to the Associated Press, a majority of Germans support forced vaccination.

These steps are being taken as the country’s COVID-19 difficulties continue. New instances of the Omicron coronavirus type have already been reported in Germany, and hospitals are reporting a shortage of intensive care beds. The impending government transition, in which current finance minister Olaf Scholz is prepared to succeed Merkel as German Chancellor, could worsen these problems. During the press conference, Scholz expressed support for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We wouldn’t be debating this today if we had a better immunization rate,” he remarked.

On Thursday, Germany’s disease control organization, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 73,209 new infections and 388 new deaths. Since the start of the epidemic, the coronavirus has been blamed for almost 102,000 deaths. The proposal for forced vaccination will be debated by Parliament and the country’s national ethics commission.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Merkel referred to the proposed vaccination as a “act of national togetherness.”

Officials also agreed to mandate masks in schools, put additional restrictions on private meetings, and set a goal of 30 million vaccines by the end of the year, which will be aided by enabling dentists and pharmacists to administer the shots.

It might take effect as early as February if passed, Merkel said, adding that if she were still a member of parliament, she would have voted in support of the bill.

The current immunization rate is far below than the government’s target of 75%.

Scholz favors allowing legislators to vote on the subject based on their personal convictions rather than party lines.

