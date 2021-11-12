Germany is bracing for a “bitter December,” with residents being urged to limit contact as COVID cases rise.

As infection rates in Germany rise, the country’s disease control agency is asking people to postpone or avoid large events and restrict contact, according to the Associated Press.

Over the course of seven days, Germany’s infection rate jumped to 263.7 new cases per 100,000 citizens, according to the Robert Koch Institute. This is a 14.6 percent rise above the rate announced on November 11 by the agency. COVID-19 has also been linked to 48,640 new infection cases and 191 deaths in the country.

In its weekly report, the Robert Koch Institute recommended “cancelling or avoiding larger events whenever possible” to help minimize infections, as well as “limiting any other unnecessary contacts.” If you can’t avoid going to an event, they recommend taking a COVID-19 test. The head of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, also stated that there are fewer hospital beds available than “at any time during the pandemic,” as well as fewer intensive care unit staff members.

Over two-thirds of the German population is completely vaccinated, and obligatory vaccines do not appear to be on the horizon. They are, however, encouraging people who have been completely vaccinated to obtain booster shots as soon as possible.

“We must now do everything possible to reverse this trend,” stated Health Minister Jens Spahn. “Otherwise, December would be a miserable month for the entire country.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

This week, the daily total infections surpassed 50,000 for the first time.

While the infection rate in Germany is not as high as in some other European countries, its steady growth has raised concerns. Next week, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with the country’s 16 state governors to coordinate nationwide measures, and parliament is considering legislation that would provide a new legal framework for winter restrictions.

He suggested that in the worst-affected areas, the number of people attending such events be limited, or that authorities consider prohibiting such events and closing pubs and clubs.

Many indoor facilities and activities in most German regions are only open to those who have been vaccinated against the virus, have recovered from COVID-19, or have recently gotten negative test results—the latter category being excluded in an increasing number of locales. However, enforcement is frequently lax.

