Germans in the United Kingdom are one of the populations targeted to assist alleviate the lorry driver shortage.

Thousands of Germans residing in the United Kingdom have received letters from the government requesting that they drive lorries to help alleviate the fuel crisis, even if they have never done so before.

The letter, signed by Baroness Vere, the transport minister, encourages workers to “consider returning” to the HGV driving industry.

Germans who earned their driver’s licenses before 1999, allowing them to drive medium-sized lorries up to 7.5 tonnes, are said to have automatically received the letter, even if they have never driven an HGV.

Anyone who accepts the offer will be subjected to additional testing and training, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

On Friday, a 41-year-old German man and his wife in London each received a copy of the letter.

“We were rather surprised,” he told The Independent.

“I’m sure HGV driver salary and conditions have improved, but I’ve decided to stick with my job at an investment bank.

“Because my wife has never driven anything larger than a Volvo, she, too, will pass up this fantastic opportunity.”

The pair was among the one million people who received the mass letter, which also went out to ambulance drivers in an effort to alleviate fuel and supply chain problems.

“Your valuable abilities and experience have never been more required than they are now,” the letter added.

“The logistics industry offers tremendous HGV driving prospects, and working conditions have been improving across the board.

“We are seeing more alternatives for flexible working, fixed hours, fixed days, full time and part time, in addition to good pay rates.”

“The letter was automatically sent to roughly one million persons holding lorry licenses, including a small number of international residents who were automatically eligible,” a representative for the Department for Transport said.

“Anyone who wants to drive professionally must pass additional tests and undergo training.”