German husband is accused of strangling his wife to death and staging a search party for her.

A 27-year-old German painter has been accused of choking his wife to death and staging a phony search party with their children and the woman’s sister earlier this year.

Patrick S. allegedly choked his 27-year-old wife Jennifer S. to death with his bare hands on Feb. 27, according to The New York Post, quoting German daily Bild.

According to prosecutors, Patrick then allegedly texted his sister-in-law using Jennifer’s phone, telling her that his wife planned to take a walk along the Rhine River that afternoon, which is where he began his phony search to dispel any suspicion of his involvement should he be the one to discover her body.

Patrick was arrested the next day after Jennifer’s body was discovered near the couple’s flat in Biebesheim am Rhein.

According to the story, Patrick, who characterized himself as “very jealous,” allegedly killed his former beauty queen wife after she told him she wanted to leave him.

“No one else should have her because [Patrick] couldn’t,” prosecutors claimed.

Jennifer, who was formerly proclaimed “City Princess” of the German town of Lampertheim, apparently experienced marital issues, but the day before her death, she offered her husband another chance after he said “he wanted to change.”

Prior to Jennifer’s murder, Patrick and Jennifer apparently had a history of violent domestic abuse.

Patrick allegedly pretended to be a burglar and “broke into” the couple’s home on Jan. 8, 2020, according to Bild. He then allegedly stabbed Jennifer twice in the stomach with a kitchen knife in front of their 5-year-old kid.

When Jennifer refused to testify, the allegations against her were withdrawn. She did, however, tell the responding ambulance workers that she identified the assailant as her husband.

Patrick appeared in court Tuesday, arrested and wearing his wedding band, on counts of dangerous bodily injury and murder. He denied being guilty of both offenses.

Throughout the trial, the professional painter remained mute, but he agreed to have his information read to psychiatric experts.

The trial is still ongoing.