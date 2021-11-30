Geraldo Rivera’s defense of Ghislaine Maxwell sparks a Fox News shouting match.

On Monday, as presenters Jesse Watters and Dagen McDowell discussed Ghislaine Maxwell’s denial of bail with Fox News celebrity Geraldo Rivera, an altercation ensued on Fox News’ The Five.

Maxwell was convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s former lover, and he is suspected of being his main enabler in recruiting and grooming young girls. Four women have accused Epstein of abusing them as teenagers between 1994 and 2004.

Rivera mentioned Darrell Brooks on the show, who was charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide following the Waukesha Christmas parade disaster on Monday. He compared the fact that Brooks was granted bail to the fact that Maxwell was denied bail.

When McDowell and Watters both said Maxwell was a flight risk, an argument erupted on the show.

Rivera stated, ” “The Maxwell case has infuriated me. You mention Darrell Brooks, the psychopath who killed six people after running over his girlfriend. Ghislaine Maxwell has been in jail for 17 months for no bail after he was released on $1,000 bail. She is in incarcerated awaiting trial for events that occurred between 1994 and 2004.” McDowell cut in and said Maxwell was a flight risk. Rivera retorted that the accused had offered a $28.5 million bond. As the group began shouting over one other, Watters added that Maxwell may run to a country that does not extradite to the United States.

“You grab her and put her in solitary confinement for 17 months,” Rivera added. Rivera responded by saying Watters was protecting a sex trafficker, to which Watters stated he was defending justice. Maxwell “deserves to sit in jail,” McDowell responded, because she is a flight risk.

McDowell went on to say: "She is a flight risk because she was hiding in the northeast throughout COVID. You are entitled to deny bail on two grounds, according to federal bail law, which was approved in 1984 by Congress. A threat to the community and a flight risk." "She can hide overseas because nobody knows where the money is," McDowell replied when Rivera asked where Maxwell would hide if she was a flight risk. "Way to stand up for a sex trafficker," she concluded.