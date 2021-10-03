Geraldo Rivera slams ‘Vaccinated D***Heads’ who advocate against vaccinations in the name of ‘Freedom.’

After the United States crossed 700,000 deaths due to COVID-19 last week, Fox News celebrity Geraldo Rivera expressed his displeasure with unvaccinated Americans and those who push them to “fight for their freedom.”

Since the first incidence of COVID-19 was detected in the country in January 2020, more than 700,000 individuals have died in the United States as a result of the novel coronavirus. Thousands of mainly unvaccinated Americans continue to die every week, despite vaccines being available since early December and generally distributed since the spring.

Open-minded and welcoming, I have a diverse group of friends. However, as we approach 700,000 #Covid deaths, I have no patience for anti-Vaxers.

I despise vaccinated jerks who urge the unvaccinated to “fight for their freedom,” like the mob pressing the man on the verge to jump.

October 2, 2021 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera)

Fellow Fox News celebrities like Tucker Carlson have expressed reservations about the COVID-19 vaccines and have criticized President Joe Biden’s vaccine recommendations. Former President Donald Trump, whom Rivera has described as a lifelong “friend,” has stated that when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, you must “give individuals their freedom.”

However, Trump has urged Americans to be vaccinated. One of the defining achievements of the former president’s leadership has been the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccinations. However, polls reveal that conservatives and Trump supporters are more likely than others to be dubious or cautious about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to The New York Times tracker, COVID-19 has caused more than 701,000 deaths in the United States, or around 211 deaths per 100,000 individuals. Although the number of new infections and deaths is decreasing, there are still over 108,000 new cases and over 1,800 deaths recorded on a monthly basis. More than 78,000 people have been admitted to hospitals as a result of.