Georgia’s New Voter Map Projects a GOP Advantage in State and Congressional Elections.

Georgia lawmakers approved a redistricting proposal that favors Republicans in nine of the state’s 14 congressional districts.

Governor Brian Kemp must sign Senate Bill 2EX into law as the final stage. According to the Associated Press, the 96-68 vote in the state House was primarily partisan.

The redistricting comes after President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state during the 2020 presidential election, as well as the election of two Democratic senators in the state in January.

Republicans are expected to win 64 percent of 14 congressional seats, 59 percent of 56 state Senate seats, and 54 percent of 180 state House seats under the revised district borders.

According to the Associated Press, the plan will make the 6th Congressional District in suburban Atlanta more Republican by expanding it into northern counties. After decades of Republican domination, Democrat Lucy McBath, who rose to notoriety as a gun control campaigner after her son’s deadly shooting, was elected to the 6th District in 2018.

Following the redistricting ruling, McBath stated that she would be opposing Democratic incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th District.

In a statement, McBath said, “I will not let Brian Kemp, the NRA, or the Republican Party decide when my job in Congress on behalf of my son is done.” “Standing down and stepping aside are two things that black women are frequently asked to do, and those are two things that I simply refuse to do.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Representative Matthew Wilson, a Brookhaven Democrat, said, “This plan makes your aim obvious: to legislatively draw and quarter Congresswoman Lucy McBath and scatter to the four winds all the Black and brown voters that put her in office.” “For this map is pure and simple race-based sorting, all for political power.” You want more seats in Congress, and you’ll get them with this map.” McBath’s 6th District is not protected by federal law, according to Bonnie Rich, Chair of the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee.

“It doesn’t mean that a majority white district like the 6th has automatic lifetime protection under the Voting Rights Act for the incumbent,” Rich explained.

Rich, a Suwanee Republican, defended the plan as fair.

“It is in accordance with the. This is a condensed version of the information.