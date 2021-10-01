Georgia’s Former President is Arrested Just Days After Returning to the Country, Ahead of Elections.

Officials said Friday that a former Georgian president has been arrested upon his return to the Eastern European country, in advance of the former leader mobilizing his followers for national municipal elections that might determine the country’s political future.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili confirmed the arrest 18 hours after Mikheil Saakashvili declared his return to Georgia on social media. The former president was convicted of abuse of power in his absence and has since lived in Ukraine.

In Facebook video posts, Saakashvili stated that he was in Batumi, Georgia’s second-largest city and a Black Sea port resort. The circumstances of Saakashvili’s arrest were not disclosed, although Georgian officials denied that he was in the country.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the posts, Saakashvili referred to Saturday’s elections as “crucial” for Georgia and promised to attend a demonstration in Tbilisi on Sunday.

Saakashvili’s efforts to unite Georgians could derail the ruling party’s intentions to win a majority in the voting for mayors and local assemblies, which is largely considered as a vote of confidence in the national administration and could lead to early elections next year.

In April, the European Union mediated a settlement between the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition factions, including Saakashvili’s United National Movement, Georgia’s second-largest political force.

If Georgian Dream obtains fewer than 43 percent of all proportional votes in local elections in the country’s 64 municipalities, quick parliamentary elections will be held in 2022, according to the agreement.

However, it is unclear whether the EU agreement would be followed. Georgian Dream withdrew from the deal in July because United National Movement had not yet signed on. This month, the opposition party officially signed, and Saakashvili has pushed supporters to vote in large numbers.

Saakashvili served as president from 2004 to 2013, and was known for his tireless attempts to combat Georgia’s widespread corruption. However, Georgians were more concerned with what they regarded as his dictatorial tendencies and erratic conduct.

He had risen to power as a result of the Rose Revolution, which forced the previous president, former Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze, to resign.

Saakashvilii fled Georgia as soon as he was able after the 2013 election. This is a condensed version of the information.