Georgia’s District Attorney resigns after pleading guilty to bribery and witness persuasion.

According to the Associated Press, a Georgia district attorney pled guilty Monday to charges of witness tampering and bribery, as well as agreeing to resign.

Mark Jones, a former member of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, was accused of bribing prosecutors and attempting to influence the testimony of a police officer and a crime victim.

According to the Associated Press, the jury pondered all day Friday and for an hour on Monday before reaching a guilty verdict on five of his nine charges. Jones, on the other hand, had already agreed to the plea offer.

Jones must serve one year in prison and four years on probation as part of the bargain.