Georgia’s District Attorney has been suspended from office, yet he will continue to receive a salary for the time being.

According to the Associated Press, a Georgia district attorney was suspended Monday after claims that he tried to persuade a police officer’s testimony, bribe prosecutors in his office, and both sway and stop a crime victim’s testimony while in office. Despite the suspension, Mark Jones, the Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney, will continue to be paid for the time being.

Jones was appointed to the job in January to oversee the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, which includes the counties of Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee, Marion, Talbot, and Taylor, according to the Associated Press. Jones was indicted by the Georgia state attorney general’s office on September 7 for alleged criminal activities, according to the Associated Press.

Jones’ suspension will be in place until his case is settled or his tenure as the district attorney’s office is completed, according to Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order signed Monday. In the meanwhile, if he is found guilty of misbehavior and all appeals fail, he will be removed from office, according to the Associated Press.

Jones was unavailable for comment on Tuesday, but he has repeatedly disputed the allegations.

When an elected person is charged on a felony charge, Georgia law requires the governor to convene a review commission to evaluate whether suspension is justified. Kemp appointed a panel last month that included Harold Melton, who stepped down as Georgia Supreme Court chief judge in July, as well as Joe Mulholland of the South Georgia Judicial Circuit and Samir Patel of the Cherokee Judicial Circuit.

According to Kemp’s order, the panel decided that the indictment relates to and adversely affects Jones’ fulfillment of his duties in a way that harms the public. His suspension took effect immediately, but he will continue to be paid for the time being. He will be removed from office if he is convicted and any appeals fail.

Jones is charged with two counts of public officer oath violation, two counts of attempted public officer oath violation, two counts of bribery, two counts of influencing witnesses, and one count of attempted subornation of perjury, according to the indictment. All nine charges are felonies.

Jones was convicted of unrelated criminal counts last month. He was charged with interfering in the first degree and first-degree criminal damage.