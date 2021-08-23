Georgia’s ban on photographing voted ballots is likely unconstitutional, according to a judge.

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against a provision of Georgia’s new election legislation, stating that a prohibition on recording a voted ballot is likely illegal.

Coalition for Good Governance, an election integrity group that filed the lawsuit, and others “have shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of their claim” that the broad ban on photographing a voted ballot violates First Amendment rights, according to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee.

In a statement, Marilyn Marks, executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance, said, “The Court’s striking of the Photography Ban was an important first step in demonstrating that [the voting law]is an overreach by lawmakers who prefer ballots to be counted behind closed doors, blocking the important oversight of the press and public.”

Boulee granted a provisional injunction on that section of the law on Friday, preventing it from being enforced for the time being. He also declined to ban a number of additional clauses, most of which do with monitoring or photographing elements of the electoral process, in the same order.

SB 202 also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the time period for requesting a mail ballot, reduces the number of ballot drop boxes available in metro Atlanta, and gives the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices, including the ability to remove and replace local election officials.

Parts of the 98-page law approved earlier this year are currently being challenged in eight federal lawsuits, including one brought by the US Department of Justice.

A request for comment from the office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is a defendant in the case along with members of the State Election Board, was not immediately returned Monday. However, he has previously stated that he believes the new law will be upheld in court.

While the Coalition for Good Governance’s complaint challenges numerous sections of the statute, including the provision that permits the State Election Board to remove county election superintendents, Boulee’s order focused on a narrow request for a preliminary injunction.

It claimed that the regulations in question make ordinary election observation illegal.