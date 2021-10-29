Georgians are being spooked by an Asian spider, which has scientists scrambling.

According to the Associated Press, a big spider that originated in East Asia has began to proliferate in north Georgia this year, causing anxiety among homeowners and scientists who are suddenly confronted with dense webs on power lines, porches, and vegetable patches. The Joro spider, which may span three inches when its legs are fully extended, belongs to the orb weavers, a group of spiders that spin elaborate and well-organized wheel-shaped webs.

Will Hudson, a University of Georgia entomologist, claims to have killed more than 300 Joro spiders on his Winterville farm. His front porch was also made unusable when spiders strewn 10 feet of webs across it.

“The webs are a complete shambles,” Hudson observed. “No one likes to get out of bed in the morning, walk down the stairs, and have their face covered with spider web.” Joro spiders, according to experts like Paula Cushing, an arachnologist at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, do not represent a threat to humans or pets, and will not bite unless provoked. It’s unknown when and how the spiders arrived in the United States, but one Georgia researcher said one was discovered in 2014 around 80 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Jennifer Turpin, an arachnophobe, stopped blowing leaves in her yard after accidently wandering into a web spun by the Joro spider in metro Atlanta. Stephen Carter avoided a Chattahoochee River walking track where he spotted Joro webs every twelve feet.

Joro females have bright yellow, blue, and red markings on their bodies and are found in Japan, China, Korea, and Taiwan.

Joro spiders have also been discovered in South Carolina, and entomologist Hudson believes they will spread throughout the South.

It’s unclear why they’re so plentiful this year, but experts agree that their numbers have skyrocketed.

“We witness natural ebbs and flows in the populations of many different species,” Cushing said, “that may be connected to local conditions, particularly minor changes in rainfall.”

However, scientists disagree on what, if any, influence the spider will have on other species and the ecosystem.

Debbie Gilbert, 67, isn’t holding her breath. She has a zero-tolerance policy for spiders in her vicinity. This is a condensed version of the information.