Georgia Townend has a slew of Love Island followers rallying behind her in the wake of a “unfair” decision.

Fans believed she had an unfair advantage because she was only in the villa for two days and focused on Hugo Hammond.

On Thursday night, the guys were given the opportunity to choose for the third time in a row, which displeased many supporters.

Hugo’s admirers flocked to his side after the recoupling debacle.

After a series of conflicts, Hugo Hammond chose Chloe Burrows as his partner after her partner Toby Aromolaran chose new girl Abigail Rawlings.

Despite the fact that the remaining lady from the villa will be dumped and Georgia was really interested in him, he chose to form another ‘friendship pair’ with Chloe.

Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their disappointment that Georgia didn’t get a chance and to suggest that the new partners be chosen by the ladies.

“What happened to Georgia feels unfair,” Saffa tweeted. Any newcomer should be given the opportunity to pick first. I’m sick of watching OGs recouple out of feigned loyalty rather than making genuine connections and meeting new people.”

“I feel awful for Georgia, I believe the rookies should pick first because it gives them an opportunity #LoveIsland,” Parma tweeted.

“I believe Hugo should have developed a friendship pair with Georgia because she would have had a shot for something later on,” Hamza remarked. #LoveIsland”

“How come it’s always the boys who choose?” tweeted Niamh Kearney. I have the impression that newcomers are never given a chance and are thrown out as soon as possible. Georgia should have been able to pair up with someone at the very least, and they didn’t even show her. It just appears to be a waste.”