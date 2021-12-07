Georgia Port Speeds Up Expansion to Reduce Bottleneck, a Major Source of Inflation.

The Georgia Ports Authority announced on Monday that a $150 million expansion at the Port of Savannah will be accelerated to reduce bottleneck difficulties, which are a major driver to inflation.

According to The Associated Press, the port, which is the country’s fourth busiest for container freight, has seen a rise in cargo volumes, which has produced a space constraint in its container yard and kept ships waiting at sea. Savannah had its busiest month ever in October as a result of this. This month, over 500,000 container units were imported and exported, a record.

The Port of Savannah handled a record 5.3 million container units in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.

The state agency’s governing board has authorized a plan to enhance the port’s capacity by 25% by June.

“It was in our long-term strategy,” Griff Lynch, the port authority’s executive director, told the Associated Press. “There was no plan for any of this this year or next year.” According to Lynch, the new container storage space will be roughly 150 acres. Over a third of the estimated 150 acres should be ready by January. The port will be able to handle an additional 1.6 million cargo containers every year, according to him.

The $150 million expansion will pay for not just the development of land for container storage, but also the purchase of equipment. The board of directors approved $24.4 million for new electric-powered cranes to lift and move containers into the additional facility on Monday.

The Port of Savannah, like other U.S. seaports, has been battling traffic congestion caused by record amounts of cargo containers piling up while the economy recovers from the pandemic. The massive metal containers deliver anything from consumer electronics to frozen poultry.

Officials have been temporarily storing goods at inland locations to free up room at Savannah’s container dock. The federal government has given the port authority permission to utilize $8 million in surplus grant money to set up four “pop up” container yards across the state.

Efforts to minimize the backlog, according to Lynch, are paying off. About 67,000 containers were at the Savannah port.