Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launches a scathing attack on Trump-backed David Perdue ahead of his primary bid.

On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launched a harsh attack on former Senator David Perdue, amid reports that the Donald Trump-backed Republican will run for governor in 2022.

Perdue is expected to launch his candidacy in the Republican primary against Kemp on Monday, according to sources familiar with the situation. Trump is rumored to have hired the former Georgia senator in an attempt to topple Kemp as retaliation for his unwillingness to help reverse the state’s 2020 election results.

Kemp’s Communications Director Cody Hall responded to the news by attacking Perdue, claiming that his “only motive for running is to comfort his own bruised ego.”

“The man who cost Republicans the Senate and ushered in a year of spiraling inflation, uncontrolled immigration, out-of-control government spending, and waking cancel culture for the American people now wants to hand over the governorship of Georgia to the national face of the radical left movement. Although it may be difficult for David Perdue to see over the gates of his seaside estate, Joe Biden’s reckless agenda is pinching Georgians’ wallets and jeopardizing their livelihoods—and we can thank David Perdue for it “according to the statement, which The Washington Newsday corroborated.

“Governor Kemp has a track record of fighting the extreme left to put hardworking Georgians first, whereas Perdue is best known for avoiding debates, fattening his stock holdings during a pandemic, and losing winnable contests,” according to the statement.

According to Politico, Kemp told reporters in Georgia last week that Perdue had previously stated that he would not question him, saying, “I hope he’ll be a man of his word, but again, that’s not something I can control.”

Perdue was defeated in a high-stakes runoff election earlier this year by Democrat Jon Ossoff. Following that defeat, Trump enlisted Perdue to run against Kemp, and the former president is allegedly in talks to receive official funding and endorsement backing from him, according to Politico.

According to one Perdue advisor, “Trump’s endorsement matters to Republican voters, and he’ll be helpful since this campaign is important to him.”

