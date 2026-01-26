Georgia Faces Major Ice Storm with Widespread Power Outages and Dangerous Travel Conditions

Georgia is experiencing its most severe ice storm in over a decade, bringing hazardous road conditions, widespread power outages, and dangerously low temperatures across the state. As of January 25, 2026, metro Atlanta and much of North Georgia remain under a dire ice storm warning, with conditions expected to worsen through the weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the warning on January 24, covering areas from Polk County in the south to Richmond County along the South Carolina border. As freezing rain began falling late on January 24, it accumulated rapidly, leaving ice on trees and power lines. With temperatures plummeting into the 20s, officials are bracing for significant infrastructure damage. According to meteorologist Brian Monahan, the weight of the ice could cause tree branches and power lines to collapse, an issue far more disruptive than snow accumulation. The ice is expected to continue accumulating through January 25, with the threat of refreezing when temperatures drop further over the weekend.

Power Outages Affect Tens of Thousands

By the morning of January 25, Georgia Power reported over 17,000 customers without power, while Georgia EMC accounted for another 16,000 outages. Affected counties include Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Bartow, with some areas like Habersham EMC seeing nearly 9,000 customers without electricity. The outages are expected to grow as the storm persists. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties through January 29, mobilizing 500 National Guard troops for possible cleanup and emergency response operations. With conditions worsening, residents have been urged to prepare for extended power outages, including having food, water, and medications on hand in case of prolonged disruptions.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has been actively treating roads to mitigate the dangerous ice buildup. Despite these efforts, state and local authorities have strongly advised residents to stay off the roads as conditions remain perilous. Several metro Atlanta schools and colleges announced closures ahead of the storm, and the region’s transit authority, MARTA, altered its service plans, reducing bus and rail schedules.

With the storm extending beyond Georgia, more than 100,000 power outages were reported nationwide, particularly in Texas and Louisiana. While Georgia remains focused on ice-related disruptions, the NWS also warned of potential wildfires in the southwest, where dry conditions and thunderstorms could ignite blazes, further complicating the storm’s widespread impact.

Looking ahead, the Weather Service predicts dangerously cold temperatures will follow the storm, with “feels like” temperatures in the single digits expected by January 27, especially in North and Middle Georgia. State parks are offering warming centers to provide refuge for those without power, while the broader community continues to cope with one of Georgia’s most disruptive winter storms in recent memory.