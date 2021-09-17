George’s Great British Kitchen in Liverpool has announced its closure.

A restaurant in Liverpool’s city center has announced its permanent closure.

On Paradise Street, George’s Great British Kitchen has a long history in Liverpool and has long been a popular tourist destination.

George’s stacked fish burger, slow roasted sticky pork bun, and good old classic fish and chips with a twist were among the restaurant’s many British favorites and gastro pub-style pleasures.

In Liverpool’s city center, a rotating cheese and wine bar has opened.

However, the company’s team has confirmed on Facebook that it will close its doors for good on September 18th.

They did, however, confirm that the location will be taken over by a new restaurant, however no additional details have been released.

“C L O S I N G D O W N,” they wrote as they shared the news. We regret to inform you that we will be closing our doors for the last time tomorrow night.

“We just want to express our gratitude to all of our consumers who have supported us over the years, but it’s time for George to retire.

“The new restaurant that will be taking over will be a terrific addition to this area of Liverpool – more information on who they are will be forthcoming. So, for the time being, it’s farewell x”.

Many individuals were surprised by the abrupt shutdown, and over a hundred people expressed their regret in the comments section beneath the post.

“So sad and sorry,” one individual said beneath the image. You were fantastic; we enjoyed everything you prepared xxx”.

“It’s very sad,” wrote another. We’ve been coming here since you opened,” a third said, “and I’m so disappointed because whenever we wanted to go out for a meal, it was always here.”

“I’m sorry to hear this,” a fourth said. In George’s, we’ve enjoyed many a fantastic lunch and night out. Best of luck to everyone involved, and I hope you all find other opportunities.”

“What a shame,” said another. I’ve had a number of wonderful meals here. “Goodbye and best wishes for the future.”

Tomorrow, September 18, George’s Great British Kitchen will close its doors for the last time.