George was looking for “fancy” new “entertainer” glasses in Asda.

Shoppers at George at Asda were enthralled after seeing the store’s new glasses online, but many were disappointed when they were unable to purchase them.

George, the in-house brand of supermarket giant Asda, has a devoted following thanks to its broad variety of inexpensive, on-trend homeware, clothes, accessories, and more.

On Instagram, George has over 671k followers, where customers can keep up with all of the latest product and stock arrivals.

And a recent post on the popular social media platform sparked quite a commotion.

George from Asda posted a photo of a set of gin glasses, coupe cocktail glasses, and a pair with black chevron patterning among a variety of drinking glasses.

“And the Award for the Best Bar in Town goes to…,” George captioned the photo. Upgrade your glasses with these stunning, bold, and sparkling pieces from our Entertainer collection.

The drinking glasses were a hit, with the photo receiving over 3,000 likes in under 24 hours.

Hundreds of customers voiced their opinions in the comments area, with many expressing disappointment that the black detailed glasses have yet to appear on George’s website.

“Can’t find the chevron type glasses anywhere on the website,” Georgina stated.

“Is the black chevron accessible online?” Sophia inquired. I couldn’t locate them.”

“Oh, I want these glasses!” Louise exclaimed.

Lauren commented on a friend’s photo, “Your gin glasses.” “I really like the black chevron ones…”

“I really like them @georgeatasda, but I can’t seem to find the champagne flutes on your website?” Emma asked.

“These are lovely,” Lisa said.

“Keep a look out for these,” Laura said, tagging a few friends.

Kelly stated to Laura, “These are fancy,” to which Laura answered, “Oh, we’re purchasing THEM!!”

“I know where I’m going tomorrow,” Olivia added.

Another customer speculated that Asda’s chevron glasses would be available shortly on the retailer’s website.

