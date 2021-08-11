George was intrigued by a background feature in a ‘inspiration’ bedroom while shopping at Asda.

The backdrop elements in an image of a child’s bedroom branded “inspo” online distracted George at Asda shoppers.

George, the in-house brand of supermarket favourite Asda, has a devoted following eager to see its broad selection of apparel, childrenswear, homeware, and accessories.

The store uses social media to keep customers up to date on all of the newest product announcements and stock arrivals.

George at Asda’s official Instagram page now has 666k followers, and one of his recent posts went viral.

The brand uploaded a snapshot of a child’s bedroom with a pink tufted tassel throw and a pink wooden tripod lamp from George, which was originally posted by interior account @the haddon home.

“Bedtime is the best time Especially when your room looks this lovely [camera emoji]: @the haddon home [magnifying glass emoji]:050786562, 050796638,” the merchant captioned the photo.

The bedroom was a big hit on social media, with more than 6,500 likes in less than 24 hours.

The patchy wallpaper in the backdrop discouraged several shoppers from sharing their ideas in the comments area.

